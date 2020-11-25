Huntsman Cancer Institute professionals issue plea for safety this Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Huntsman Cancer Institute professionals have written an open letter to Utahns to urge them to stay safe this holiday season.

The letter reads:

Dear fellow Utahns,

We, the physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, and other medical professionals of Huntsman Cancer Institute who have dedicated our lives to fighting cancer, urgently need your help. Our community, state, and nation are facing the biggest public health emergency of our time. We have lost more than 790 people to COVID-19 in our state, and we have seen a dramatic impact on jobs and the economy.

This pandemic has taken an incredible toll on all of us, and everyone desires a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, the surge of COVID-19 cases we have feared since March has now arrived. Utah’s hospitals are full, which can cause delays in cancer care. We worry that if this trend continues, more cancer care may have to be delayed by hours or days until beds are open. We also know COVID-19 has disproportionately affected racial and ethnic minority groups, further impacting our cancer patients and our workforce.

Utahns are known for our kindness, sense of community, and dedication to helping fellow citizens. In order to keep our patients safe, we all must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash your hands, and remember that the safest way to celebrate the upcoming holidays is at home with the people in your household. Do this for your family member, neighbor, or friend who needs and deserves cancer care without delay.

The letter is signed and endorsed by some 80 clinical professionals.