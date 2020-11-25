Utah COVID update: Record-high 26 deaths heading into Thanksgiving holiday

UTAH, Nov. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday announced a record-high 26 Utahns passed away in the past 24 hours due to complications from COVID-19.

There have also been 1,781 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

The new positive cases bring the state’s cumulative positive cases to 183,902. Deaths now stand at 834.

Those who died were:

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

COVID tests performed number 1,380,997, a 13,062 increase since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,113 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22%.

There are 570 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 7,785.

Most test sites are closed on Thanksgiving and many are running reduced schedules over the holiday weekend.

Officials will not update cases counts on Thursday; those numbers will be added to Friday’s total.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah