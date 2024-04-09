Hurricane house fire kills cat, damages nearby residence

HURRICANE, Utah, April 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue was called to a large house fire Monday night, and was able to limit damage to a nearby residence.

The call came to dispatch at 10:34 p.m. reporting a backyard fire close to the house. Arriving firefighters found the flames had extended into the attic, causing part of the roof to collapse.

Crews initiated an offensive attack due to winds pushing flames toward nearby structures, and they requested more resources. Agencies who responded to help included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane City Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Washington City Fire Department, and the Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department.

Four people inside the residence were alerted by smoke detectors and made it out of the house without injuries. Two dogs also escaped, but a cat that remained in the house was later found deceased.

Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue photo

An adjacent structure experienced damage to the exterior wall with no extension inside the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.