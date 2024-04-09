Officials monitoring Panguitch Lake dam due to damage, cracking

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Cracking in the Panguitch Lake dam has closed a section of state Route 143 while officials monitor conditions, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night.

Damage to the dam resulting in transverse cracking in its upper portion was discovered Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is working with local emergency management and Panguitch city officials, as well as the West Panguitch Irrigation Co. to monitor the conditions.

SR-143 is closed in the area as a precaution, and access to Panguitch Lake is being limited, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The highway remains open above Panguitch Lake.

Officials say damage to the dam is not severe enough to warrant immediate evacuations. Emergency officials are stationed at the dam to monitor conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If conditions worsen, emergency notification will be made through all available resources,” the release says.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.