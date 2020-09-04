Hurricane liquor store will reopen Friday after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Hurricane Utah State Liquor and Wine store will reopen Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“The store at 202 N. Foothills Canyon Drive is closed and we are working with the Washington County Health Department to determine any other possible exposure,” said a news release from Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Wednesday.

“We have also contacted the Utah Department of Facilities and Construction Management to arrange a complete disinfection and sanitation of the store.”

A follow-up news release Thursday morning said: “The Utah State Liquor and Wine store in Hurricane will undergo sanitization and disinfection today. The store will remain closed for that process today and will open again for business Friday, Sept. 4th at 11 a.m.”

Working in conjunction with the Washington County Health Department, it has been determined that no customers were in contact with the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, the news release said.