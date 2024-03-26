Idaho governor, other state officials decry ‘racist’ incidents against U of U women’s basketball team members

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, March 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Governor of Idaho has weighed in after racist incidents allegedly targeting University of Utah Women’s Basketball players in the area to compete in the NCAA Tournament, hosted in its Spokane location by Gonzaga University.

An investigative task force released a statement on the case, saying players from Utah and another team being housed at a local hotel were walking to dinner at a local restaurant “and they were encountered by a truck displaying a confederate flag as the driver began spewing appalling racial slurs at them, also using the ‘N’ word.”

Later, the statement said, “as the players left the restaurant after dinner, the same perpetrator — now reinforced by others,” continued the “racist rant” as the women walked back to their hotel. The driver was also “revving their engine, which we believe was a serious threat to the safety of the players, who were traumatized by the encounters that they had.”

The next day, the basketball players left the tournament hotel and found accomodations elsewhere due to their safety concerns.

Utah coach Lynne Roberts said her team experienced a series of “racial hate crimes” after arriving at its first assigned hotel. She did not go into detail, but said several disturbing incidents occurred after the team arrived in the area Thursday. Team members moved to the second hotel on Friday.

“We had several instances of some kind of racial hate crimes toward our program and (it was) incredibly upsetting for all of us,” Roberts said during a news conference. “In our world, in athletics and in university settings, it’s shocking. There’s so much diversity on a college campus and so you’re just not exposed to that very often.”

Governor’s statement

Idaho Governor Brad Little released his statement Monday.

“Thank you to the Coeur d’Alene community for stepping up to reinforce that the city is a welcoming, safe place,” he wrote in an “X” post.

“Idaho leaders and community members at all levels have been consistent and clear about our values — we fully reject racism in all its forms. There is no place for racism, hate or bigotry in the great state of Idaho. We condemn bullies who seek to harass and silence others. I will continue the tradition of past Idaho governors in supporting our local leaders in their efforts to eradicate hate and bigotry from our communities.

“Whenever disgusting incidents like these have occurred in our state, I have seen Idahoans come through every single time to stand up for our shared values — to show respect, love and compassion for others. Idahoans are good people, and we must not allow the hateful, unacceptable actions of a few (to) tarnish our state.”

Gonzaga University also released a statement:

“Gonzaga University has been made aware of the racially disparaging comments made to visiting student athletes and travel party members in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in advance of the NCAA Women’s First and Second Route Basketball Tournament games these past several days,” the social media post says.

“Hate speech in any form is repugnant, shameful and must never be tolerated. We worked hard to secure the opportunity to serve as the host institution, and our first priority is and must be the safety and welfare of all student-athletes, coaches, families and supporting staff.

“To this end, we have worked closely with the NCAA and program participants to support the security and safety of everyone involved. We are frustrated and deeply saddened to know that what should alway be an amazing visitor and championship experience was in any way compromised by this situation, for it in no way reflects the values, standards and beliefs to which we at Gonzaga University hold ourselves accountable.”