Korn announces 25-city tour including SLC stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Nu-metal band Korn has announced a 25-stop tour, with a Sunday, Oct. 13 stop at the Delta Center.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, with some advance sales starting today through Citi Presales, according to promoter Live Nation Concerts.

Korn’s self-titled debut album came out in 1994.

“It was a record that would pioneer a genre, and blur others-leading into a larger cultural movement. Since forming, Korn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed,” says the band’s bio, released with the tour announcement.

“Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans, and generations of artists around the globe.”

Korn hit it big in 1994 with first single “Blind,” and continued to build and broaden its fanbase with such hits as 1998’s “Freak on a Leash.”

More recent hits have included “Cold” and “You’ll Never Find Me” (2019).

Accompanying Korn on the tour will be Grammy-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox.

See all tour dates on the list below:

KORN 2024 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GOJIRA AND SPIRITBOX:

Sept. 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 

Sept. 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 

Sept. 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 

Sept. 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion 

Sept. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 

Sept. 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center 

Sept. 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage 

Sept. 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 

Sept. 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre 

Sept 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life* 

Oct. 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater 

Oct. 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre 

Oct. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Oct. 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre 

Oct. 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center 

Oct. 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome 

Oct. 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sunday, Oct. 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center 

Oct. 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center 

Oct. 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Oct. 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 

Oct. 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 

Oct. 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center 

Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center 

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

