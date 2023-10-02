Idaho State Police investigate 10 vehicle pile up on I-84

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police are investigating a ten vehicle crash which happened Sunday at approximately 2:12 p.m. on Interstate 84 at milepost 78, in Elmore County.

According to an ISP press release, 2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 36-year-old male from Auburn, Washington was traveling westbound when it failed to stop in time for slowed traffic approaching a construction zone. The semi truck then struck nine other vehicles on the Interstate.

The following is a list of all involved parties:

2015 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 36 year old male from Auburn, WA.

2011 Ford Escape driven by a 62 year old male from Meridian, ID.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40 year old female from Boise, ID.

2020 BMW 740 driven by a 42 year old male from Meridian, ID.

2021 Toyota Highlander driven a 45 year old female from Boise, ID.

2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 56 year old male from Washington, DC.

2023 Kia Niro driven by a 56 year old female from Pingree, ID.

2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 55 year old female from Nampa, ID

2006 Ford F150 driven by a 45 year old male from Boise, ID

2022 Freightliner semi-tractor pulling a commercial trailer driven by a 74 year old male from Boise, ID.

The female driver of the Kia and the male driver of the 2022 Freightliner semi were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic was blocked for approximately four and a half hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.