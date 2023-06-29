Identity of West Haven motorcycle crash victim released

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of the young man killed in Monday’s motorcycle crash has been released.

“The victim of Monday’s motorcycle accident has been identified as 18-year-old Benjamin Berry of West Haven,” Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan said in a Wednesday evening press release.

“A sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Midland Drive, the victim’s motorcycle traveling westbound behind the SUV when the motorcycle rider appeared to lose control and was ejected from the motorcycle,” the sheriff’s office said at the time. The fatality came at about 9:15 p.m. Monday near 3330 S. Midland Drive