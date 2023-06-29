Identity of West Haven motorcycle crash victim released

WEST HAVEN, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of the young man killed in Monday’s motorcycle crash has been released.
“The victim of Monday’s motorcycle accident has been identified as 18-year-old Benjamin Berry of West Haven,” Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Colby Ryan said in a Wednesday evening press release.
The fatality came at about 9:15 p.m. Monday near 3330 S. Midland Drive. “A sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Midland Drive, the victim’s motorcycle traveling westbound behind the SUV when the motorcycle rider appeared to lose control and was ejected from the motorcycle,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.
An eastbound motorcycle on Midland Dr. then struck Berry, whose injuries proved fatal. “Upon arrival deputies and medical staff from Weber Fire started CPR on the driver of the motorcycle (Berry) who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.” All other parties were treated and released from the scene.