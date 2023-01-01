IMC announces first baby of 2023 born at one of its Utah facilities

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Her parents expected a New Year’s Eve baby, but Wynter Kisa Magandazi held out for the title, and became the first baby born in 2023 at an Intermountain Healthcare hospital in Utah.

Wynter, born at 12:34 a.m. Sunday at Intermountain Medical Center, is the child of parents Madi and Jermaine Magandazi, of Midvale. Wynter weight in at 5 pounds 15 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

“Wynter’s middle name, Kisa, means grace in Luganda the native language of Uganda where her dad is from,” mother Madi said. “I was really hoping she’d be born on New Year’s Eve, since I ended up being induced that day, but with more than three hours of pushing, she ended up being born on New Year’s Day.”

Wynter, born at 37 weeks, was induced because her mother’s blood pressure was high, creating a health risk to mother and child.

“It was magical experience seeing my wife give birth,” father Jermaine said. “We’re so grateful Wynter is here, and she is healthy.”

Madi had an Intermountain midwife who helped with labor and delivery, and an Intermountain maternal fetal medicine physician, Dr. Ibrahim Hammad, who assisted when baby Wynter needed to be turned, the IMC statement says.

“My midwife was like a cheerleader,” Madi said. “She wouldn’t let me quit. I had more than 12 hours of labor, and I just wanted to be done. And we’re so grateful Dr. Hammad was there when things got complicated.”

The Magandazis received a prize basket from Intermountain Healthcare to celebrate the New Year’s birth at Intermountain Medical Center. Gifts included donations from three Utah-based baby product vendors: Minky Couture; Loulou and Company; and Over the Moon.

More than 3,000 babies were delivered at Intermountain Medical Center in 2022, the IMC news release says.