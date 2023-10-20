Impairment suspected in Wayne County fatal crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers suspect impairment of some kind as the cause of a fatal Thursday morning crash in Wayne County.

The 6:30 a.m. mishap on State Road 24 two miles north of Grover occurred after a southbound tan Buick LeSabre crossed over the center line and struck an on coming Hyundai Santa Fe, the UHP said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

‘The driver of the Buick received fatal injuries in the crash. The driver and passenger of the Santa Fe were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.