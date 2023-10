WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was critically injured after falling 15 feet during an outing Thursday in Weber County.

According to a statement by Weber County Fire District, the hiker suffered head, neck, and back injuries during the afternoon fall.

“Crews worked diligently to stabilize the patient for transport by medical helicopter,” who was then flown to an area hospital.

