Incoming winter storm prompts schedule changes for Davis, Weber schools, U of U

WEBER/DAVIS COUNTIES/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis and Weber school districts and the University of Utah have announced schedule changes for Monday due to the incoming winter storm.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, Davis School District said because of the winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday, the district will conduct a two-hour late start for all schools and facilities Monday morning.

All Davis District schools, including Head Start classes, will begin two hours later than usual.

Please note: Because of the late start, all Davis district kindergarten and pre-school classes will be cancelled.

“In the event that the weather worsens, the decision to cancel school will be made early in the morning. If that occurs, we will let you know by 6 a.m.,” Davis School District said on Facebook. Parents, students and staff can view the Facebook page by clicking here.

Weber School District tweeted Sunday evening, “Based upon the National Weather Service predicting heavy snow tomorrow morning, all Weber District schools will be on a 2-hour delayed start.”

Weber District’s Twitter feed can be viewed here.

The University of Utah announced on Facebook that all classes before 12:30 p.m. Monday are cancelled because of the expected weather conditions.

“An update on afternoon and evening classes will be made by 11 a.m. While campus remains open, staff should check with their immediate supervisors for more information about their individual units and departments,” the post said.

The University’s health care system and hospitals will remain open, as will essential university functions.

“The university is watching the situation closely and will make updates as information becomes available.”

Updates from the University of Utah can be found here.