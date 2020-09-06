Indian Ridge Fire in Sanpete County at 20 acres, evacuation orders lifted

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Indian Ridge Fire in Indianola is at 20 acres Saturday night and is no longer threatening homes.

Sanpete Sheriff and Utah Wildfire shared a tweet at about 8:30 p.m. saying all evacuations have been lifted. The north Indian Ridge road will remain closed through the night.

“#Indianridgefire great work by firefighters, air resources and cooperative winds,” the tweet said.

Earlier tweets said the fire, which has been burning grass and brush, was “influenced by North wind and terrain,” and the Indian Ridge subdivision was placed under evacuation, with the Elk Ridge subdivision in pre-evacuation.

About an hour after the Indian Ridge Fire was reported on Twitter, Utah Fire Info tweeted that more favorable winds and air support were proving to be extremely helpful.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.