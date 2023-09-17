Injured dirt biker rescued in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews, along with Wasatch Fire, responded Saturday afternoon to a remote area of the county on report of an injured dirt biker.

The call came to dispatch at 3:09 p.m. First responders made their way to the Little South Fork area. The injured person was a 38-year-old woman.

“Intermountain Life Flight was also called because of the remoteness of the area,” says a social media post by Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

“After locating the injured party it was determined that the extraction would be safer with a Life Flight hoist. Awesome work Life Flight.”

The operation took about 2.5 hours, the post says.