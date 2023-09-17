14 dead after plane crashes in Amazon

Sept. 17 (UPI) — At least 14 people died Saturday after a small passenger plane crashed in the Amazon, officials said.

Wilson Lima, the governor of the Brazilian state Amazonas, announced the plane crash in Barcelos in a statement on Twitter. Lima said 12 passengers and two crew members died.

“Our teams are working from the outset to provide the necessary support. To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers,” Lima said.

Brazil’s Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center confirmed to the newspaper O Globo that it is investigating the incident.

Lima told O Globo that the victims were all Brazilian tourists who were likely in the Amazon to sport fish in the Rio Negro.

The plane departed from Manaus and was headed to Barcelos when the pilot missed the runway because of heavy rains and the plane crashed into a structure at the airport, Lima said.

The aircraft was a twin-engine turboprop model from Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer. The names of the possible victims based on the flight manifest were provided by Manaus Aerotáxi, an air taxi company, to authorities.

“Manaus Aerotáxi deeply regrets to inform you that an accident involving the PT – SOG aircraft occurred this afternoon in the city of Barcelos/AM,” the company said in a statement on Instagram.

“The safety of passengers and crew is always Manaus Aerotáxi’s priority, which is why we are certain that the aircraft and crew involved in the accident met all the requirements of the civil aviation authority necessary for airworthiness, and we are committed to clarifying all the details related to this accident.”