Inmate death reported in Washington County jail

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are calling an inmate’s death in Washington County’s jail an apparent suicide.

“On September 7, 2023, around 6 p.m., an inmate in the Purgatory Correctional Facility was found inside his jail cell in distress from an apparent suicide attempt,” the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening on social media.

“The inmate has been identified as 34-year-old Matt Mortensen.

Deputies and medical staff working in the jail immediately rendered life-saving efforts. EMT personnel from Hurricane City responded to assist as well. Medical personnel could not revive Matt, and he was pronounced deceased at 6:40 p.m.”

Per the Sheriff’s Office Protocol for in-custody death, the county’s Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) responded to conduct the investigation, according to the press release.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office responded as well, as is routine.

“This is an active investigation, and further details are pending the results from the medical examiner’s office and the CITF investigative findings. Matt’s family has been notified, and our condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”