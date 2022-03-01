Inmate dies at Weber County jail

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate died Monday in the Weber County jail from an apparent suicide.

“Deputies were alerted to a problem in a housing section, where the individual was discovered,” a statement from the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office says.

“Life saving measures were initiated by responding deputies as medical personnel were summoned. The individual was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

The death is currently under investigation and will be handled following the Weber County Critical Incident Protocol with the Weber County Attorney’s Office heading the investigation, the statement says.

No further details will be released pending notification of next of kin.

“We would like to thank the deputies and medical staff that responded and provided care, as well as other personnel that assisted with the incident to ensure the continuation of services to the other individuals incarcerated in the Weber County Jail.

“We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. These incidents are difficult for all of those involved and we will be working to provide counseling services and resources for staff members and inmates involved in this incident.”

Those considering suicide are urged to seek counseling. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.