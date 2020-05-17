Northbound Interstate 15 closed after fatal crash north of Parowan

IRON COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Northbound Interstate 15 is shut down Sunday morning after a fatal crash north of Parowan in Iron County.

The crash happened near mile post 82, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 9:17 a.m.

“Please use alternate routes,” the tweet added. “Northbound is being diverted off of the on-ramp and right back onto I-15.”

Officials said more information will be released imminently.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

