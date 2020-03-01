Iron County officials seize heroin, meth, marijuana during traffic stop on I-15

IRON COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Iron County Sheriff’s Office officials seized quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 Feb. 21.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Deputy Lee located a vehicle speeding on I-15.

“Marijuana was observed and no medical card was provided,” the post said. “A search of the vehicle was conducted and 21 pounds of methamphetamine and two-and-a-half pounds of heroin was located.”

Two suspects from Colorado were arrested, the post said.

