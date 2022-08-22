Iron County Search and Rescue crews assist 2 injured in ATV crash near Parowan

PAROWAN, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital following an ATV crash Sunday in Parowan.

Crews responded about 3 p.m. to reports that two adults were injured in an ATV accident in the upper canyon of Second Left Hand Road south of Parowan, according to a post on the Iron County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

A Utah Highway Patrol helicopter hoisted both patients from the trail, and one of the patients was then taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital, the post states. The other patient was transported to a hospital via ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

“Our volunteers stayed on-scene until the patients were transported and en route to the hospital. The mission was completed at 7 p.m.,” the post states. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured parties.”