Ivins officials warn against rushing roundabouts

IVINS, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders with Santa Clara — Ivins Fire & Rescue are warning drivers not to drive too fast on roundabouts in Ivins.

That’s after a car overturned at about 10:18 p.m. Sunday.

“Medic Engine 31 & Medic 31 responded to a rollover on Old Highway 91 with extrication required,” the agency said in a social media post.

“Patient was transported to the hospital after being extricated. Please be careful and mind your speed on Old Highway 91, especially with the two relatively new roundabouts in the Ivins area.”