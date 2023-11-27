Jason Aldean announces Utah tour stop at USANA Amphitheatre

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer Jason Aldean has announced a Utah stop on his extended Highway Desperado tour.

The tour starts in July of next year in New York state, and makes its way to the USANA Amphitheatre, in West Valley City, on Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. local time through Aldean’s website.

The Live Nation 24-city tour extension will feature guests Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities as well as Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver across all dates.

As previously announced, Aldean will also headline several festivals and co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country festival tour in addition to the newly added 2024 Highway Desperado Tour dates.

Aldean recently released the music video for his next single, “Let Your Boys Be Country,” with special guest appearances by his young son and daughter. Written by Allison Veltz Cruz, Jaron Boyer, and Micah Wilshire, “Let Your Boys Be Country” off of the new album highlights the simplicity and innocence of childhood and rural life. American Songwriter noted “lines like ‘Let everything inside these county lines be his whole world. You want him to grow up to be someone he’s damn proud to be. Mamas, let your boys be country’ nail the mindset of the song.”

Other hit songs by Aldean his No. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a Grammy nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood.

Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — more than any other artist.

USANA Amphitheatre is at 5150 Upper Ridge Road.