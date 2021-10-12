Jazz great Karl Malone announces partnership with Utah Food Bank

HEBER CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz great Karl Malone returned to the state that made him famous on Monday to announce a lifetime partnership with the Utah Food Bank.

Malone, 58, who spent his first 18 professional seasons (1985-2003) with the Jazz before finishing with the Los Angeles Lakers (2003-2004) said he will start food drives at his car dealerships.

Malone, flanked by Food Bank Director Ginette Bott, Heber City officials, and wife Kay Kinsey, said he has missed Utah, which he called “a part of me,” noting it was where he had met his wife and has “great friends.”

Malone said he was a broken man when he arrived in Utah, after being drafted out of Louisiana Tech in 1985. And in thanks, he said, “I want to end hunger in Utah and Louisiana.”

Malone said a pallet of food has been ordered for each of his dealerships, which feature areas for people to make additional food donations.

“Utah Food Bank has got a heck of a responsibility, but we’re going to do the heavy lifting for you,” he said.

Malone, who was full of energy, jumping and perhaps a little giddy, at one point unbuttoned his shirt to prove he hadn’t let himself go physically.

Malone started to rebutton when Bott, who was standing behind and missed the view, walked around for a peak. Malone obliged and unbuttoned to flash her a chest view.

Malone’s affection for the state goes beyond the Utah Jazz, he said.

“I feel at home. I’ve always started from in this city, in this state,” Malone said at the brief news conference.

“I just want to let y’all know I will work my butt off to never embarrass you guys,” he said, adding, “We look forward to the journey, so thank you very much.”