Utah favorites shine but Boston’s Jayson Tatum steals spotlight with record 55 points in NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Local favorites Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen teamed up for a high-scoring, mostly defense-free victory in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

But it was their Team Giannis teammate and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum who stole the show at Vivint Arena, hitting 10 3-pointers on his way to an NBA All-Star Game record 55 points in a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron.

“It means the world,” Tatum said of the single-game scoring record. “You think of all the legends and great players that have played in this game. And in all honesty, records are meant to be broken. So I’ll hold it for as long as I can, but I’m certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it.”

Tatum, a four time All-Star, also had 10 rebounds and six assists to win the Kobe Bryant MVP trophy in the NBA’s midseason exhibition.

The biggest cheers Sunday were reserved for past and present NBA stars with ties to Utah, including former Jazz teammates John Stockton and Karl Malone, who were seated courtside as the All-Star Game returned to Salt Lake City for the first time in 30 years.

Stockton and Malone were co-MVPs of the 1993 event, which saw the West All-Stars defeat the East 135-132 in a game that featured a lot more effort on defense and far fewer alley-oop dunks than Sunday’s contest.

On the court, Mitchell finished with 40 points, 10 assists and three steals in his fourth All-Star Game appearance but his first representing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-1 guard spent his first four NBA seasons as a fan favorite in Utah after being drafted by the Jazz with the No. 13 pick in 2017.

Mitchell, who received a warm welcome from the fans during player introductions Sunday, called returning to Salt Lake City as a starter in the All-Star Game a “full-circle moment.”

“You grow up here as a player, as a person, as a man,” he said of his time in Utah. “To come back here for All-Star, it’s almost like it makes sense. I think it’s truly special. I’m honored to be here, honored to be back, and the love we received is awesome.”

Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers during an offseason of rebuilding for the Jazz in the blockbuster deal that brought Markkanen to Salt Lake City.

The Utah favorites teamed up for one of the game’s early highlights — a half-court lob from Mitchell to Markkanen for an alley-oop dunk.

Donovan Mitchell throws the halfcourt lob to Markkanen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdYaEhXncE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2023

“I’ve known Lauri for awhile,” Mitchell said after the game. “It’s great to see him out here thriving, and it was great to have that moment for sure.”

While Markkanen showed promise as a consistent scoring threat in his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls and a season in Cleveland, few NBA insiders or experts expected the Jazz and Cavs to be swapping one All-Star for another.

But the 7-foot sharpshooter from Finland has thrived as Utah’s No. 1 option on offense, leading the Jazz in scoring with 24.9 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range.

Markkanen finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes Sunday but was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

After the game, he described his first NBA All-Star appearance as “pretty surreal.”

“I was excited to get out there, obviously, the whole weekend,” he said. “[Saturday] I got to participate in the 3-Point Contest, but this is what we were waiting for. I was happy to get out there and play with those guys.”

Lillard, who won the 3-Point Contest while wearing a custom Weber State uniform as a tribute to his alma mater, continued to fire away from deep Sunday, hitting eight 3-pointers — including a fourth-quarter bomb from beyond midcourt, as well as the game-clinching trey.

The Portland Trail Blazers star finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals in his seventh NBA All-Star appearance.

The All-Star Game also featured a pregame performance from part-time Utah resident Post Malone and Payson native Jewell singing the national anthem.