Journey to launch ‘Freedom’ tour featuring Billy Idol, Toto, coming to Utah

Nov. 15 (UPI) — Journey is going on tour in 2022, and making a Salt Lake City stop on March 24.
The rock band announced the “Freedom” tour, a new North American tour featuring Billy Idol and Toto, on Monday.
The tour begins Feb. 22, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and ends May 11 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
“Dear Friends We’re back! Come out and rock with us on our JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guests Billy Idol & Toto,” Journey wrote on Instagram.
Journey released its 14th studio album, “Eclipse,” in May 2011. The band returned with “The Way We Used to Be,” its first song in over 10 years, in June.
Here’s the full list of dates for the Freedom tour:
Feb. 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 25 – Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
Feb. 27 – Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Feb. 28 – Boston, at TD Garden
March 2 – Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
March 5 – Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre
March 7 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
March 12 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
March 14 – St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
March 16 – Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
March 17 – Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
March 19 – N. Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
March 21 – St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
- March 24 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
March 27 – Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
March 28 – Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
March 31- San Francisco, at Chase Center
April 1 – Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
April 4 – Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
April 5 – Los Angeles, at Staples Center