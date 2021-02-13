Juvenile found shot, critically wounded inside car in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile male is reported in critical, but stable condition after being found shot inside a car late Friday evening.

A Sandy City police lieutenant told Gephardt Daily officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they found the wounded juvenile in the vicinity of 7945 S. 450 East.

According to investigators on scene, the juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, had been shot at least once in the face.

Investigators say they are looking for a white SUV believed to be involved in the shooting. They had no other description of the vehicle or the possible shooter or shooters.

Officers report the vehicle the juvenile was in when he was shot rolled downhill from where the attack took place before coming to a stop at the side of the street.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.