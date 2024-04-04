Sandy police focusing on fentanyl cases, investigating overdose deaths

SANDY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say they’ve recently investigated several cases involving fentanyl being possessed and distributed in Sandy.

“In a recent case, over 60 fentanyl pills were located during a suspicious vehicle investigation,” the Sandy City Police Department stated on social media.

“The Sandy Police Department is taking fentanyl cases very seriously and even [has] a detective assigned to work with federal prosecutors to investigate fentanyl overdose deaths,” the post says.

Anyone with information about drug distribution in Sandy is encouraged to call the tip line at 801-568-4636 (INFO) or submit a tip via the online tip form.