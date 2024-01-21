Juvenile male shot during altercation at Syracuse house party

SYRACUSE, Utah, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile male was shot in the leg Saturday night during a confrontation with other young males in Syracuse.

A statement released by the Syracuse Police Department says reports came in from the area of 1175 S. 1950 West, where a party was being held.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his leg,” the SPD statement says. “A medical team responded and transported the male to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“The initial investigation shows an altercation among several juvenile males. Multiple shots were fired, and individuals fled the area following the shooting.”

This is believed to be an isolated incident, the police statement says, adding “there is no credible information indicating a public safety concern.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information as it is released by police.