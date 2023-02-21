K-9 officer sniffs out major meth and marijuana poundage in Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Emery County Sheriff’s Office has announced a major drug bust thanks to canine assistance.

In a coordinated operation with next door neighbor Grand County Sheriff’s Office, 17 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of marijuana have been seized off public transit, the Emery sheriff posted Sunday night.

“While a Greyhound bus was stopped at a truck stop in Green River, a Grand County K-9 making a routine pass around the bus made a positive alert to the luggage compartment on the bus, indicating the presence of drugs,” according to the statement on the Sunday confiscation.

“The drugs were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

“ECSO appreciates the support of neighboring counties as we strive to make our communities safer. Great job to all involved!”

The role of the car in the photo where the drugs were displayed was unclear except for the sheriff noting, “Batman was not involved in this operation.”