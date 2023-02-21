1 injured when vehicle rolls, lands between railroad tracks in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday after a vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed between two sets of railroad tracks.

Police and fire officials responded to the single-vehicle crash near the railroad tracks just south of Burton Lane, the Kaysville Fire Department stated in a 7:30 p.m. Facebook post.

“The vehicle was initially traveling southbound on I-15 when it left the interstate, traveled through an open embankment, and then rolled, landing between sets of tracks,” the post states.

The vehicle’s single occupant was transported to an area trauma center, the post states.

The Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Transit Authority Police are investigating the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.