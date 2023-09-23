Kane Brown announces ‘In the Air’ tour for 2024 with SLC stop

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Kane Brown is going on tour in 2024.
The 29-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, the In the Air tour, this week, including a Delta Center stop in May.
Brown will kick off the tour March 28, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va., and bring the venture to a close Sept. 14 in Arlington, Texas.
Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash and Raelynn will appear as special guests on select dates.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 5.
Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, in September 2022. Most recently, he was featured on Mickey Guyton’s single “Nothing Compares to You,” released in July.
Here’s the full list of dates for the In the Air tour:
March 28, 2024 – Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena
March 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
March 30 – Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
April 4 – Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
April 5 – Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
April 6 – Buffalo, N.Y., at Keybank Center
April 11 – Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
April 12 – Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
April 18 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
April 19 – Minneapolis, at Target Center
April 20 – Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
April 26 – Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena
April 27 – Houston, at Toyota Center
April 28 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
May 9 – Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena
May 10 – Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
May 11 – Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
May 17 – Salt Lake City, at Delta Center
May 18 – Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena
May 19 – Tempe, Ariz., at Boots in the Park
May 30 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
May 31 – Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
June 1 – Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
June 7 – Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
June 20 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at SummerFest
July 20 – Boston, at Fenway Park
Aug. 16 – Seattle, at T-Mobile Park
Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, at BMO Stadium
Sept. 6 – Denver, at Coors Field
Sept. 14 – Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field