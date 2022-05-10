Car runs off road, crashes into Kaysville bank

KAYSVILLE, Utah, May 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Apparently only the bank was injured in a car vs. bank crash here Monday night.

A vehicle failed badly in negotiating a turn northbound on Main Street, leaving the road and hitting a Wells Fargo, according to a Kaysville Fire Department post on its Facebook page.

Kaysville Police Department “Kaysville Fire crews responded withto a car vs. building traffic accident at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 250 N. Main St.,” the post stated. The occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene.

“Surprisingly, no injuries,” said Kaysville Police Public Information Officer Lexi Benson regarding the crash reported at 8:37 p.m. “The occupants were up and walking around when we got there.”

The driver of the car, a Tesla model, reporting being run off the road, she said. “It’s being investigated as a road rage incident.”