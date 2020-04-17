Kaysville fire crews extricate victim after 2-vehicle crash

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville fire crews extricated a victim after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

A Facebook post from Kaysville Fire Department said the incident occurred in the area of 250 S. 50 West just before 4:20 p.m.

“Crews had to perform a vehicle extrication to remove one victim that was trapped in the passenger car,” the post said. “One patient was transported in serious condition to an area trauma center. A second patient was evaluated and released at the scene.”