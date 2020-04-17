Sex offender arrested after allegedly peeping through windows in the Avenues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after allegedly peeping through windows in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City said Donald Royce Williard, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of:

Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Six counts of lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Two counts of stalking, a third-degree felony

Ten counts of voyeurism, a class B misdemeanor

Williard was observed on multiple occasions looking in windows of apartments and houses, the statement said. The suspect allegedly was seen touching himself, and also “went back to two locations multiple times to observe the same females,” the statement added.

Wednesday evening, Williard was observed by detectives walking into multiple yards and looking in windows. A witness contacted detectives and stated he had seen the suspect in the area and described the same man detectives were already observing.

Williard was stopped and transported to the Public Safety Building where he was interviewed.

“Williard admitted to going to windows over the last month and looking for ‘beautiful women,’ he admitted he had done this several times and went back to two locations multiple times,” the statement said. He also admitted to touching himself, the statement said.

He also admitted that on multiple occasions he would tap on the windows to get the females’ attention, the statement added.

The suspect is also a registered sex offender and has failed to register. He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $15,000.