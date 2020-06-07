Kaysville man dies while awaiting trial on 23 felony charges

KAYSVILLE, Utah, June 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kaysville man has died while awaiting trial on 23 felony and three misdemeanor charges alleging child abuse.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that Jesse Paul Murff, 39, attempted suicide and was revived before being transported to an area hospital.

A judge signed an order for compassionate release dated June 1 confirming that Murff was in a comatose state and was not expected to recover.

The suspect’s attorney, Steven K. Burton, confirmed Murff passed away Friday, June 5.

Murff faced the following charges based on specific incidents alleged to have happened in Utah, Cache and Davis counties between 2004 and 2012:

Three counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, a first-degree felony

Six counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Four counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony

Two counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor

Lewdness involving a child, a class B misdemeanor

Murff held a position of trust over the alleged victim, who says she was between the ages of 10 and 18 when the ongoing abuse occurred.

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office indicated the victim said Murff performed sexual acts on her and demanded acts from her.

“Murff threatened victim that he would slit her mother and brother’s throats with a knife in front of her, and then slit victim’s throat, if she told anyone,” the probable cause statement says.

The suspect was booked into jail on May 22, where he was being held without bail.