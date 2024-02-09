Kaysville police officer injured in crash with wrong-way driver on I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kaysville police officer was injured early Friday morning after colliding with a wrong-way driver on I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the wrong-way driver was first reported about 1:54 a.m. heading north in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Farmington.

“As the wrong-way vehicle reached milepost 328 at about 200 North a Kaysville police officer located the vehicle and they collided,” Roden said.

The Kaysville officer suffered significant injuries and had to be extricated from the patrol vehicle. The officer was then taken to a nearby hospital in fair to serious condition.

The alleged wrong-way driver was not injured the crash.

Roden said they were being investigated for possible impairment.

I-15 South was closed for much of the morning but reopened about 4:30 a.m. in time for the start of the morning rush hour.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.