UHP identifies victims in fatal head-on crash, both from Moab

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identities of the two drivers killed in Tuesday’s head-on crash on State Route 191.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. in Grand County, near Moab. A tan 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by a female was southbound. She was carrying a juvenile passenger, the UHP said at the time.

“A maroon 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was northbound in the same area and occupied by a male driver. The Equinox crossed center and impacted the Camry in a head-on style collision.”

The deceased are Martin J Espinoza, 50, Moab, driver of the Equinox, and Jennifer Ann Relph, 46, Moab, driver of the Camry. Both were conveyed by ambulance to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The 13-year-old juvenile passenger in Delph’s car was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. No update was available on the juvenile’s status in the hospital.