Kaysville police searching for suspect after credit union robbery

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police are searching for a suspect after a credit union robbery Thursday afternoon.

A news release from Kaysville PD said that at approximately 5:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery that had just occurred at the America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Marketplace at 326 N. Main St.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair.

He was wearing cream long-sleeve shirt, black pants, a light-colored mask and a baseball hat with a dark-colored front and lighter-colored netting in the back.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or who has information about the man is asked to contact Det. Isaacson on 801-497-7085 or email [email protected] and reference case K20-06130.