UDOT to close northbound I-15 in Riverdale for 2 nights

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for two overnight closures this weekend on I-15 in Riverdale.

Northbound I-15 is scheduled to close between Riverdale Road and I-84 on Friday night, Aug. 28, and Saturday night, Aug. 29, starting as early as 10 p.m. each night, said a news release from UDOT.

“During these closures, all northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Riverdale Road and back onto the freeway via I-84,” the news release said. “All lanes are scheduled to open by 8 a.m. Saturday and by 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should plan ahead for delays and allow extra travel time for the detour, or use alternate routes if possible.”

This work is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. Members of the public can contact the project team with questions or comments by calling 833-I15-XPRS or by email at [email protected] More details about the I-15 Express Lanes project are available here.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.