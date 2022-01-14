Kearns home heavily damaged in Friday morning fire

KEARNS, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Kearns Friday morning, and arrived to find heaving smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

A neighbor met arriving crews near the house, at 4883 S. Health Ave., and told firefighters a resident in the house, so crews began an offensive attack on the flames.

Soon after, officials learned the occupant had been at work and was safe, Patrick Coslin, Unified Fire Authority spokesman, told reporters at the scene.

The fire battle continued, and the structure underwent heavy damage before the flames could be knocked down over a period of about a half hour, Colsin said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and could take a while to determine due to the heavy damage.

“I talked with the investigators here, and it’s going to be quite an extensive investigation due to damage to the roof structure to the floor structure.”

Coslin said structural damage will slow the investigation, and the site will need to be stabilized for the safety of workers.

Firefighters were able to protect neighbor’s houses from damage, Coslin said. The residence was heavily damaged, and may be a total loss, he said, adding that only part of the basement remained undamaged.