Pilot, 77, flown to hospital after small plane crashes on warehouse rooftop in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed onto the roof of a warehouse in Spanish Fork has been transported by LifeFlight to an area hospital.

Police, fire and EMT worker were called out at 12:47 p.m. Friday to the Mountain Country Foods warehouse, at 185 East 1600 North, Spanish Fork.

When crews arrived Spanish Fork Fire they used a ladder truck access the roof where they located a single engine airplane,” the Spanish Fork Police statement says.

“The airplane had a single occupant who was a 77-year-old male. The male was extricated from the plane and transported via Life Flight to a local hospital in critical condition but does not appear to have life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA, police say.