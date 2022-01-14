Pilot, 77, flown to hospital after small plane crashes on warehouse rooftop in Spanish Fork

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Airplane crash. Photo: Spanish Fork Police Department

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed onto the roof of a warehouse in Spanish Fork has been transported by LifeFlight to an area hospital.

Police, fire and EMT worker were called out at 12:47 p.m. Friday to the Mountain Country Foods warehouse, at 185 East 1600 North, Spanish Fork.

When crews arrived Spanish Fork Fire they used a ladder truck access the roof where they located a single engine airplane,” the Spanish Fork Police statement says.

“The airplane had a single occupant who was a 77-year-old male. The male was extricated from the plane and transported via Life Flight to a local hospital in critical condition but does not appear to have life threatening injuries.”

The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated by the FAA, police say.

Rescue crews raise a ladder to the roof of a Spanish Fork warehouse during a rescue after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Photo: Spanish Fork Police Department

