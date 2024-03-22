Weber State welcomes Rainn Wilson to 2024 commencement ceremonies

OGDEN, Utah, March 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fact: Rainn Wilson will deliver Weber State University‘s 2024 commencement address.

Wilson, the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s “The Office,” will speak to graduates and their families during WSU’s general commencement ceremonies April 26. The public is welcome to attend.

“This year, we want to forge a new tradition where commencement serves as both a celebration of our students’ achievements and an engaging community event,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said. “An acclaimed actor and creative thinker like Rainn Wilson can offer unique and inspiring insights to our graduates and will make the day even more memorable for them.”

Wilson will receive an honorary degree from Weber State, along with three other individuals who have made an impact in the community and state. Wilson holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University’s Graduation Acting Program at the Tisch School of the Arts.

In addition to his acting career, Wilson is a writer, producer and director. He has published several books, including the 2023 release “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution,” and is host and producer of a documentary travel series, “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” on Peacock. He is also known for his philanthropic work and climate change activism.

Weber State’s graduation activities will span across two days, with general commencement scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 26. Individual college convocation ceremonies will be held throughout the day Friday and Saturday, April 27.

The university expects nearly 3,700 students to graduate from among its seven academic colleges, earning credentials from associate’s degrees to doctorates.

Commencement is free and open to the public. Priority seating is available for graduates and Weber State faculty and staff. Graduates and their families are encouraged to arrive early. There will be no autograph or meet-and-greet opportunities.