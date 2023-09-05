Labor Day brings first snow of season to Uintas, northern Utah ski resorts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — On the unofficial end of summer, Mother Nature offered a pretty official sign winter is coming to Utah.

Photos shared on social media by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City showed snow Monday on Bald Mountain in the Uintas.

“The Labor Day snow continues. In all seriousness, if you are venturing into the higher terrain, particularly above 10,000 feet, be prepared for winter-like conditions,” the NWS post says.

Snow also was reported Monday at northern Utah ski resorts Snowbird and Solitude.

“The first snow of the season is here,” a Snowbird post says. “Who’s joining us for a wintery Oktoberfest Tram ride today?”

Solitude Mountain Resort noted it’s been 118 days since the last snowfall, “and things turned white for Labor Day.”

The first snow of the season is here 😍



Who’s joining us for a wintery Oktoberfest Tram ride today? pic.twitter.com/5qtdxM0BYd — Snowbird (@Snowbird) September 4, 2023