Lagoon Amusement Park adds extra safety precaution

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Lagoon Amusement Park has added an additional safety precaution beginning Monday after opening for the season late last month with new safety measures in place.

“Working with our partners at the Davis County Health Department and recognizing the community has recorded more COVID-19 cases, Lagoon has adopted a new safety protocol for guests on the park,” said a Facebook post.

“Beginning June 15, all guests, with the exception of very young children and toddlers, will be required to wear a face covering (mask) within all rides queues. This is in addition to maintaining appropriate social distance as indicated by marks placed on the ground and signs posted. Masks may be removed on rides.”

A previous news release from Lagoon said to maintain social distancing, avoid crowding at the park entrance, and achieve capacity limitations, an online reservation system has been implemented. Guests purchasing a Single Day Passport and season pass holders will be required to make a reservation online for park admission. Tickets may be purchased online at the same time the reservation is made. Reservations are available now online for one week out. For more information, and to make a reservation, see the reservation page on Lagoon’s website.

Lagoon has a Season Pass Photo Area, located near the entrance to the park, available to provide season passport identification cards every day during the park's regular season from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For Lagoon’s visitor guidelines click here.

For Lagoon’s opening hours click here.