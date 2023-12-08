Law enforcement officials meet with Jewish community on hate crimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Vowing to use every available resource to investigate hate crimes, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown met with Utah’s Jewish community to discuss law enforcement response and prevention of such crimes.

“Hate crimes can take away the sense of community that we cherish so dearly here in Utah and Salt Lake City,” Brown said Wednesday at the IJ & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center. “I am proud to stand with our federal partners to reject hate.”

Brown was joined by Shohini Sinha, special agent in charge of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, and Trina Higgins, U.S. Attorney for Utah.

Sinha discussed the FBI’s commitment to vigorously defend the civil rights of everyone in our community, noting that no one should live in fear because of who they are or who they worship.

Higgins addressed the partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and local law enforcement to aggressively investigate and prosecute hate crimes.

“And while accountability for those who commit these heinous acts is important, we know that community healing is equally critical,” Brown said.

SLCPD has trained all sworn employees on how to identify, process and investigate potential hate crimes, according to a news release Thursday. The department works with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office on cases motivated by bias and hate, police said.

SLCPD also works to ensure survivors feel comfortable coming forward to share their experiences, according to the news release. The department’s victim advocates are available to provide free resources and services to survivors of hate crimes or bias incidents.

To file a police report, call 911 for emergencies or 801-799-3000 for non-emergencies. To speak with a victim advocate, call the 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969.

Community members can report suspicious activities and crime 24 hours per day by contacting the FBI at 801-579-1400 or visting www.tips.fbi.gov.

More information about United Against Hate, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative to combat unlawful acts of hate, is available on the DOJ website.