Law enforcement seeks info on missing Tremonton teen, possibly traveling with 36-year-old man

TREMONTON, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials are searching for information on a 17-year-old girl from Tremonton.

The missing juvenile is Aliyah Lyn Cutler. She left her home on Wednesday morning, and has not been seen since, a statement from the Tremonton Police Department says.

Cutler is considered endangered, according to information from the Utah Department of Public Safety. It is believed she may be traveling with 36-year-old Mose Tim Murphy, who is not related to her, the Tremonton Police statement says.

The two may be headed for Oklahoma, where Murphy’s mother lives.

Cutler and Murphy may be traveling in a 2014 white Kia Sorento with Utah license plate 3F5PK. The car has a red Oklahoma Sooners hood cover, and multiple Sooners stickers, according to reports.

Cutler is Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Murphy is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the pair can contact the DPS at 801-965-4445.