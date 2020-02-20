Law enforcement seeks info on missing Tremonton teen, possibly traveling with 36-year-old man

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Aliyah Lyn Cutler and Mose Murphy. Photo: Utah DPS

TREMONTON, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) —  Law enforcement officials are searching for information on a 17-year-old girl from Tremonton.

The missing juvenile is Aliyah Lyn Cutler. She left her home on Wednesday morning, and has not been seen since, a statement from the Tremonton Police Department says.

Cutler is considered endangered, according to information from the Utah Department of Public Safety. It is believed she may be traveling with 36-year-old Mose Tim Murphy, who is not related to her, the Tremonton Police statement says.

The two may be headed for Oklahoma, where Murphy’s mother lives.

Other Stories of Interest:  Man jailed after alleged assault, 100 mph police chase in Box Elder County

Cutler and Murphy may be traveling in a 2014 white Kia Sorento with Utah license plate 3F5PK. The car has a red Oklahoma Sooners hood cover, and multiple Sooners stickers, according to reports.

Cutler is Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

Murphy is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the pair can contact the DPS at 801-965-4445.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here