Layton barbeque fire forces family out of home; damage estimated at $150K

LAYTON, Utah, June 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A fire spread from a barbeque grill to a Layton home Saturday evening, causing $150,000 in damage and displacing a family of five.

According to the Layton Fire Department, a 911 came in just before 6:30 from a home near 1472 North 2575 West about a fire spreading from the grill to the house.

Battalion Chief Jason Cook tells Gephardt Daily the homeowner was able to dowse the flames around the grill with a hose, but could not stop the fire when it spread to the back of the house.

The fire department says they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from vents in the roof as the fire swept through the attic.

Layton fire crews were able to get inside and put the fire out.

No one was injured but the damage was so extensive that the family living there could not stay in the home.

The Red Cross was called in to help the displaced family.