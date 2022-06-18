Layton fire burns RV, 2 houses, 2 vehicles, causes $1M in damages

LAYTON, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to reports of flames coming from a parked RV early Saturday morning, and ended up battling a blaze that spread to two houses and two additional vehicles.

Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a social media post from the Layton City Fire Department says.

“Layton dispatch received multiple phone calls reporting flames coming from an RV,” the statement says. “The RV fire spread to two homes in west Layton, causing significant damage.

“Layton Fire was assisted by Hill AFB FD and North Davis FD. The fire was declared under control in 45 mins. No injuries.

“Damage estimated at approximately $1,000,000 between two structures, the RV, and two vehicles. The fire originated in the RV and is not considered suspicious, but is currently under investigation.”