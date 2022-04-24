Layton police ID bicyclist struck, fatally injured by SUV

LAYTON, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Layton police have identified the man who died Saturday after an SUV hit his bicycle.

The victim was Layton resident James Christopher Pinko, 38.

“He was riding his bicycle underneath the overpass at I-15 and North Hillfield Road, and a vehicle that was exiting the freeway struck him,” Sgt. Felion, Layton City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He was LifeFlighted to the University of Utah Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the SUV was not injured.